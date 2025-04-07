Spring Patient Volunteer Training at Compass

Compass will be offering their two day training session for any individuals interested in becoming a patient care volunteer.

The training session is scheduled for 9am to 5pm on the Thursdays of May 8th and 15th. The training will be held at our Barnette Center’s Conference room located at 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 27677.

Volunteers provide company for patients, relieve the primary caregiver for a short period of time, assist with administration duties, and/or grief services. We are always looking for Veterans to assist with our We Honor Veterans program.

“Most often, patient volunteers give companionship to patients by reading, playing cards, or just watching television with them. They also give caregivers a chance to have a much­ needed break to tend to other responsibilities.” said Jessica Sheubrooks, Volunteer Manager at Compass. Volunteers provide the added support that our patients and families need during what can be an overwhelming time.

Topics taught during the training will include an overview of hospice, the process of dying, spiritual care and its place in hospice care, the stages of grief, effective communication techniques, family dynamics, stress management and self-care for caregivers.

Compass relies on more than 200 volunteers of all ages to support its mission, and these individuals volunteer their time in a variety of ways. In addition to patient care volunteers, Compass is currently seeking volunteers for Compass Closet (formerly Estate Treasures), their upscale retail shop whose proceeds help cover uncompensated patient care. Whatever your motivation to volunteer, there is a place for you at Compass.

To register or find out more information about becoming a volunteer for Compass, contact Jessica Sheubrooks at 443-262-4772 or [email protected]. Please register no later than May 1st.