WC launches updated DEI website pages By Heather Fabritz

At The Chestertown Spy, we believe in the power of the written word to bear witness, to provoke thought, and to strengthen the bridge between generations. In this spirit, we are proud to introduce a new series of contributions from student journalists at Washington College—voices that carry the urgency and clarity of youth in uncertain times. Their experiences, reflections, and reportage are vital to understanding how national policies ripple through small communities, classrooms, and lives.

In the email sent on March 26, he stated that the new version includes both WC’s diversity statement and a link to the recently adopted Washington Principles of Free Expression.

According to prior Elm coverage, the latter document uses the diversity statement as one of its foundational guides, ensuring that students respect DEI even when they may have differing beliefs.

“Together, our values respecting diversity and free expression constitute the foundation of the WC liberal arts education and prepare our students to become citizen leaders,” President Sosulski said. “We are happy to launch this new site as a demonstration of our community’s beliefs, values, and standards.”

Although the recent orders from the Department of Education compelled the College to remove the pages temporarily, President Sosulski assured the campus that the administration’s commitment to publicly displaying DEI efforts remains strong.

“We believe in recognizing, respecting, and supporting individuals for who they are regardless of how they identify,” President Sosulski said. “The new Diversity and Free Expression at Washington College web pages make clear the strong support for our community and serve to inform others of our campus values.”

The webpage also features links to related resources, including Intercultural Affairs, affinity groups, disability services, and LGBTQ+ and religious resources.

Photo by Selena Francese. President Sosulski announced the new DEI website pages at a Q&A event on March 25.