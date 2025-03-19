UM SRH Health welcomes Ali Tabatabai, MD, as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Ali Tabatabai, MD, MBA, has joined the senior leadership team of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

Dr. Tabatabai’s responsibilities will include providing medical and clinical leadership to the senior leadership team, medical staff and clinical team members as well as liaising with medical staff affairs and patient care services, and strategic planning. He also will work closely with UMMS clinical leaders to help drive the System’s journey to becoming a High Reliability Organization.

Employed with UMMS since 2009, Dr. Tabatabai has served as Medical Director, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Group (UM SJMG) and also as Attending Staff in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at both University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (UM SJMC) and University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) since February 2023.

As Medical Director of UM SJMG, Dr. Tabatabai focused on promoting clinical excellence, supporting provider wellness and strengthening compliance, as well as supporting provider recruitment to help ensure all new hires reflected UM SJMC’s standards of clinical excellence and compassionate care. During his time with UMMC, Dr. Tabatabai served in various leadership roles, including Director of the Lung Rescue Unit and Director of Physician Education for the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. In 2020, he led the Biocontainment Team at UMMC, which played an essential role in caring for COVID-19 patients, especially those needing life support. Throughout his career with UMMS, Dr. Tabatabai has participated in key administrative committees and initiatives.

“As a born and raised Marylander, I am proud to continue to serve the citizens of this great state as a member of the University of Maryland Medical System,” said Dr. Tabatabai. “I am excited to join the team at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health as Chief Medical Officer, and I look forward to becoming a member of the Eastern Shore community!”

Dr. Tabatabai earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and completed his residency training in Internal Medicine at UMMC, where he subsequently completed fellowships in Trauma and Surgical Critical Care and Medical Critical Care. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Medical Critical Care and Neurocritical Care, Dr. Tabatabai has served as an adjunct professor for UM SOM, teaching medical students as well as residents and fellows in emergency care and critical care.

Throughout his career with UMMS, Dr. Tabatabai has published widely in peer-reviewed medical journals and lectured at national and internal medical conferences. In 2023, he served as medical advisor to the NBC network television drama Chicago Med.

“We are excited that Dr. Tabatabai is leading our medical care teams,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO of UM SRH. “His leadership experience with improving patient outcomes and patient care will be instrumental at Shore as we progress on our high reliability journey. Likewise, his work with physicians in training will be a significant asset as we expand our training programs to improve provider recruitment on the Eastern Shore.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.