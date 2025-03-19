KC Democratic Central Committee seeks membership applicants

The Kent County Democratic Central Committee will appoint two members to reach its full membership of five men and five women, pursuant to articles III and X of the Maryland Democratic Party by-laws. To achieve gender balance, one of the appointees will be female and one will be male. Qualified applicants will be residents of Kent County Maryland, registered Democrats, and willing to volunteer considerable time to support the Party and its candidates. Appointed members are afforded equal status to elected members.

The Kent County Democratic Central Committee meets on the first Tuesday of each month at our headquarters, 357 High Street, Chestertown. In addition to regular meeting attendance, members are expected to participate in campaign, outreach, and fundraising activities, and attend quarterly meetings of the Maryland Democratic Party. Members serve a four-year term ending November 2, 2026 and are periodically required to fill vacancies in elected and appointed offices.

Interested applicants should submit their resume and a brief statement of why they are interested in joining the Central Committee to Mel Rapelyea, Chair, at [email protected], no later than March 31, 2025. The Committee will review all applications and vote on nominees on April 1, 2025.