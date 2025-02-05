Early American Acoustic “Blues Before Chicago” at The Mainstay

On Friday, February 21 The Mainstay is excited to welcome back the early American blues sounds of Van Albert and Steve McGovern, a.k.a. “Cross and High.”

Before electric guitars and amplifiers, there was blues. From East Texas to the Mississippi Delta to the Appalachian Deep South, this authentic American music went on to indisputably inspire the genres and generations that followed, including what we now know as rock and roll.

This is the music that Cross & High – aka Van Albert and Steve McGovern – grew up with and are passionate about. With just the compelling sound of a well-played slide/ finger-picked acoustic guitar, a palette of harmonicas, and a dedication to the American tradition, Van and Steve are living proof that you don’t need to plug it in to play the blues.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,