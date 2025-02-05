Do tea and herbs mix? CBHS hosts discussion with owner of the Doehrn Tea Company

Do Tea and Herbs Mix? – Find out when Monika Mraz, the owner of the Doehrn Tea Company in Oxford, makes a presentation at the Feb. 13 meeting of the Chesapeake Bay Herb Society. Her cottage food business venture is focused on creating a tea-loving community who enjoy delicious high-quality loose-leaf teas and tisanes (herbal teas). Growing up as the sole tea drinker in a house full of coffee, Monika thought it was time to spread her love of tea and celebrate its deliciousness with fellow tea enthusiasts.

She loves to share her knowledge of teas and loves to hear tea stories and memories. What’s your favorite tea? Is tea your morning caffeine fix or afternoon relaxation ritual? Come and learn all about herbal teas and share your tea stories and memories. Monika will talk about tea – what makes green tea different than oolong, what herbs and botanicals have a long history as teas – and then provide tastes of some teas.

The society will meet at 6 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall, 111 S. Harrison Street, Easton. Meetings include a social period, an herbal potluck dinner, a short business meeting, and a presentation on an herb-related topic. The theme for February is Valentine and winter herbs (vanilla bean, peppermint, fennel, sage, and violet).

CBHS was formed in 2002 to share knowledge of herbs with the local community. The group maintains the herb garden at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

For more information, call (301) 452-2813 or visit the Society’s Facebook page.