The Baltimore Consort headline The Mainstay’s first classical music series of 2025

On Sunday, February 16 at 4pm, The Classical Music Series at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, with the support of the Hedgelawn Foundation in memory of Judy Kohl, continues to bring world renowned artists and their music to the venerable music venue on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

“The Baltimore Consort is bringing one of its most innovative programs to our stage,” said Matt Mielnick, The Mainstay’s Executive Director. “Our audience members are in for a wonderful trip through the music of Shakespeare’s time presented by these accomplished musicians on their historic instruments.”

The Baltimore Consort was formed in 1980 to perform music of the Elizabethan period. The group now uses authentic period instruments to take its audiences on journeys through the Renaissance music of England, Scotland, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Although the group has seen changes in personnel over the decades, it remains one of the most popular American early music ensembles as evidenced by its many performing and recording successes.

The program that will be presented at The Mainstay is “In Angel’s Wede: Music forMary, Queen of Scots”. The musicians and their instruments are Mary Anne Ballard, viols; Mark Cudek, cittern and bass viol; Larry Lipkis, viols and recorders, Mindy Rosenfeld, winds; and Danielle Svonavec, soprano. Of special note: Grammy-nominated lutenist Ronn McFarland will play three solo pieces, and the program will be narrated by Emmy-award winner Robert Aubry Davis.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,

The Mainstay offers a year-round calendar of concert events. The shows are offered just about every week of the year, and feature distinguished local, regional, and national/ international touring artists of almost every genre. Upcoming concert calendar information can be found on the Mainstay website at mainstayrockhall.org. Music fans are also encouraged to sign up for email alerts by contacting us at [email protected].