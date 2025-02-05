12th Annual Spring Classic Bike Tour: Cycle for a Cause and enjoy great food

Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center invites cyclists to its 12th Annual Spring Classic Bike Tour on April 12, 2025, in support of its mission to build confidence, self-esteem, and a sense of accomplishment for children and adults with physical, cognitive, and emotional challenges.

The Spring Classic is known for its friendly volunteers, homemade baked goods and the famous cream of crab soup served at lunch. This event welcomes people of all ages and fitness levels to come together to have fun and fundraise.

The event in charming Easton, Md., includes 25, 50 or 62-mile rides along some of the most scenic routes in Talbot County.

The ride starts and ends at Easton High School, 723 Mecklenburg Ave. Packet pickup is at 8 a.m. It’s a fully supported event with three rest stops and a delicious lunch at the end of the ride. The event will take place rain or shine.

Click here to register. Early Bird Registration: $55, not including processing fees.. Price increases to $65, not including processing fees, after February 27, 2025.

In addition to the registration fee, we encourage ALL cyclists to donate and/or select “Become a Fundraiser” when they register for the event. It creates a page that can be shared with family, friends and colleagues. Although fundraising is optional, we appreciate every dollar raised to help us help some of the most vulnerable people in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties.

“When you ride for Positive Strides, you ride for the countless men, women and children who benefit from horse therapies on the Eastern Shore,” says Kim Hopkins Thomas, executive director of Positive Strides. From autism and addiction recovery to PTSD and cerebral palsy, horses can play a powerful role in giving a person the confidence and skills they need to live a fulfilling life.

Please support Positive Strides and its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Register: 2025 Spring Classic Bike Challenge

Volunteer: www.positivestridescenter.org/volunteer.html

Donate: www.positivestridescenter.org/donate.html

To learn more about the work Positive Strides does for the men, women and children of the Eastern Shore, go towww.positivestridescenter.org.