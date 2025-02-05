Choptank Health welcomes medical provider in Easton

Choptank Community Health System’s medical practice recently welcomed primary care provider Taylor Dickel, MSN, FNP-C, RN, CMSRN to its Easton Health Center.

Dickel specializes in the comprehensive assessment and treatment of adult and pediatric patients working in rural communities.

She earned her master of science in nursing with a family nurse practitioner concentration from Frostburg State University, and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. She is a member of the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Dickel is a recipient of a 2023 Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation Nursing Scholarship and Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Shirley A. Wheeler Nursing Scholarship. She is a Luminis Health 2021 Nurse Excellence nominee in transformational leadership and charge nurse and the recipient of five Daisy Award nominations.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children—including school-based health in all five counties—with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Health patients can schedule a medical appointment by calling 410-770-8910, with new patients welcome and more at www.choptankhealth.org.