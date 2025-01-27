Cancer Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health welcomes  Adam Goldrich, MD as Medical Director

Adam Goldrich, MD, has been named Medical Director of the Cancer Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH). UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

As a provider with the Annapolis-based practice, Maryland Oncology Hematology, Dr. Goldrich has been seeing patients in the practice’s Easton location at 509 Idlewild Avenue since 2021.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Goldrich as the Cancer Center’s medical director,” said Jeanie Scott, Director of Oncology Services and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at UM SRH. “His familiarity with our cancer program as well as his medical expertise and commitment to the highest standards of patient-centered care make him an excellent choice for this leadership role.”

Dr. Goldrich, who serves on the UM SRH Cancer Program’s Governance Committee, earned his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University and completed his internal medicine residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and served as chief resident at Kings County Hospital. He completed his fellowship in oncology and hematology at the Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple University Hospital. He is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology.

‌Dr. Goldrich’s research interests include the use of immunotherapy with special attention to comprehensive genomic tumor profiling and targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. His clinical focus includes gastrointestinal malignancies, lung and head and neck cancer, urologic cancer, breast and gynecologic cancer, along with leukemia and lymphoma.

“Serving as Medical Director of the Cancer Center at UM Shore Regional Health is a role I am honored and excited to take on,” said Dr. Goldrich. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Cancer Center at Shore Regional Health along with the wider medical community on the eastern shore. My goal is to continue to develop and advance the Cancer Center’s treatment programs and continue to improve patient outcomes for the local community.”

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.