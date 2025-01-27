Allegro Concert Announcement: Where the Light Begins

Allegro Academy invites you to escape to an intimate evening of music and poetry this February by attending Where the Light Begins: A Winter Concert Experience.

The concert fundraising event will feature the Allegra! Women’s Chorus performing Song of the Universal, a brilliant setting of the poem from Walt Whitman for choir, piano and string orchestra. Walt Whitman’s unabashed optimism, exuberance, and unwavering confidence in our deeper humanity is beautifully portrayed through music in Ola Gjeilo’s setting of the text. The program will also include additional music from Gjeillo along with Hildegard of Bingen, Edward Elgar, Michael John Trotta, Elaine Hagenburg and Susan LaBarr including the title piece, Where the Light Begins. A variety of styles will be represented from a cappella chant, to violin duets, and percussion accompaniments.

Where the Light Begins will take place at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton on February 22 with performances at 5:30, 6:45, and 8 pm. Guests are asked to purchase tickets for either performance time, and are encouraged to enjoy the complimentary champagne, lite fare, and student performances to take place throughout the evening. Doors will open at 5pm and a cash bar will remain open for the duration of the performances. Tickets and information can be found at www.allegroacademyeaston.com.

Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located in downtown Easton, connects musicians through workshops, lessons, ensembles, and performances, and aspires to enrich the lives of music enthusiasts of all ages and incomes in our community. Academy Programs are supported in part by generous contributions from individuals, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council.