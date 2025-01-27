Mainstay in Rock Hall opens its 28th season with Pam and Bob Ortiz

On Friday, February 14, The Mainstay in Rock Hall opens its 28th season of outstanding live music performances with a return visit from Chestertown singer songwriter Pam Ortiz and her husband Bob. Their shows highlight Pam’s original material (flatteringly compared to national talent Nanci Griffith) – from blues to ballads – and Bob’s hand percussion, guitar, and piano accompaniment — with lots of stories to tell along the way. Their group, Terra Nova, performed at the Mainstay during its first year of operation (they were subsequently invited to perform at President Bill Clinton’s Inauguration ceremonies at the Kennedy Center). Local fans will also remember the Pam Ortiz Band, featuring Pam and Bob, as well as local musicians Nevin Dawson, Ford Schumann, and Philip Dutton. Bob and Pam have also been regular members of the Harp and Soul ensemble who have performed regularly here at The Mainstay with their annual December holiday programs. They have five albums in their discography.

In 2016, Pam collaborated with playwright Robert Earl Price on Red Devil Moon, a musical inspired by Harlem Renaissance writer Jean Toomer’s 1923 novel, Cane. Pam wrote the music and lyrics for the show. The entire Red Devil Moon troupe took their performance to New York City to do five shows as part of the New York International Fringe Festival.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,

The Mainstay offers a year-round calendar of concert events. The shows are offered just about every week of the year, and feature distinguished local, regional, and national/ international touring artists of almost every genre. Upcoming concert calendar information can be found on the Mainstay website at mainstayrockhall.org. Music fans are also encouraged to sign up for email alerts by contacting us at [email protected].