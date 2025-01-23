Sheila Austrian wins Ward 1 council seat

Sheila Austrian prevailed as First Ward council seat from Tuesday’s special election, defeating Dawson Hunter with 110 votes to his 82. Austrian’s total included 15 absentee ballots.

Austrian is set to be sworn in during the February 3 mayor and council meeting, where she will officially begin serving the remaining 11 months of Tim O’Brien’s term.

O’Brien stepped down in October after controversy arose when he continued serving on the council despite moving out of the ward. This prompted a legal dispute, which has since been resolved in court.

The election was preceded by a well-attended candidates forum on January 16, hosted by the League of Women Voters, where Austrian and Hunter presented their platforms.

Austrian is a Washington College graduate and had a long career with the State Department’s U.S. Information Service. She retired to Kent County and now resides at Heron Point while serving on the vestry at St. Paul’s Church, participating in Church Hill Theatre, and is a member of the Historical Society of Kent county.