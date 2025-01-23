New report shows natural resources conservation on the  Delmarva Peninsula generates $8 billion in annual economic activity 

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) and the Delmarva Restoration and Conservation Network (DRCN) released an expansive report today showing the economic impact of natural resources conservation on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the entire Delmarva Peninsula.

“This report underscores the profound financial benefits of conserving our natural resources,” said Steve Kline, president and CEO of ESLC, and chair of DRCN. “Decision makers prioritize economic development, and rightfully so. Here on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and on the broader Delmarva, our natural resources are a powerful economic engine. Continuing to commit strong funding to the programs that conserve and restore those natural resources is not only a wise investment in the environment, but an investment in a healthy economy that will drive regional prosperity for generations to come.”

According to the report, natural resources drive approximately $8.1 billion in economic activity annually across the thirteen-county region. The report highlights that the resource-based economy of the Delmarva Peninsula supports more than 74,000 jobs region-wide, contributing more than $2.6 billion in annual labor income. Key findings include:

Natural resources on the Delmarva Peninsula generate over $8.1 billion in annual economic activity .

These activities support more than $2.6 billion in annual labor income and sustain over 74,000 jobs across key industries, including forestry, agriculture, fishing, restoration, and tourism.

This economic activity supports more than $700 million in annual tax revenues for State/Commonwealth governments in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The report, titled, “Natural Resources Conservation on the Delmarva Peninsula,” draws on input data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, and state and local government financial documents to model critical impacts. The report was conducted by Sage Policy Group (SAGE), a renowned economic and policy consultancy that works alongside clients in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to produce a comprehensive quantitative report. The study includes data, several case studies, and community spotlights that highlight the voices of the Eastern Shore through the perspectives of local business owners and community members benefitting from ongoing environmental conservation.

“The findings of this report are deeply important and mark a pivotal moment for understanding the true value of our natural resources. The region’s wetlands, forests, and waterways are not only vital to our ecosystem and culture, but also clearly serve as key economic drivers,” said Michelle Koenig, DRCN Co-Chair and Director of Conservation and Watershed Planning with the Delaware Center for Inland Bays.

“As this report shows, protecting the Eastern Shore’s natural resources is not only critical to our environment – it’s also central tothe region’s economy, supporting more than 74,000 jobs and over $8 billion in economic activity. These findings demonstrate why our work to protect and preserve the Chesapeake Bay is so important, and I’ll continue working alongside partners like ESLC and the DRCN in these efforts,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

“Conserving our state’s natural beauty doesn’t just make Delaware more resilient against the effects of climate change, it’s an economic driver that sparks tourism and recreation and creates good paying jobs,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “I’m proud to have secured the funding required to spur this report making clear we need to continue to protect our state’s natural heritage because when it does well, our whole state does well.”

The mission of Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. ESLC is a nationally recognized nonprofit that has helped to protect more than 68,000 acres of land on more than 330 properties stretching across six counties: Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Talbot, Caroline, and Dorchester. Since 1990, ESLC’s work has provided access to nature and outdoor recreation; protected migratory hubs, wildlife corridors, and diverse habitats; safeguarded farms, forests, and wetlands; and promoted the rural heritage of the Eastern Shore.

Formed in 2017, the Delmarva Restoration and Conservation Network (DRCN) is a collaborative of local, state, and federal government agencies and nongovernment organizations whose mission is to restore and conserve Delmarva’s landscapes, waterways, and shorelines that are special to its people, fundamental to its economy, and vital to its native fish, wildlife, and plants. They work with private and public landowners to identify the most important places to protect and restore land, while obtaining support and funding for voluntary restoration and conservation.