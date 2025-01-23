Governor’s education bill slows growth of per pupil funding, worrying advocates

A comprehensive education bill unveiled Wednesday by the Moore administration would slow the growth of per pupil spending beginning next year and continuing for the next eight years, raising concerns among advocates and lawmakers.

The reductions begin in fiscal 2026, when the per pupil “foundation” funding was scheduled to grow from $8,789 per student to $9,226; the administration’s bill calls for it to grow next year to $9,063 instead, a reduction in growth of $163 per student.

Instead of growing between 4% and 5% a year for the next eight years, the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act calls for growth from 2% to 3% in the same period.

From fiscal years 2034 through 2037, the per pupil amount would increase by 3.5% each year, ultimately reaching $13,259 per pupil.

Still, the slow-down in growth represents an estimated $234 million less for state schools than was originally forecast, said Mary Pat Fannon, executive director of the Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland. The revised level of funding “is not a historic investment,” she said.

“Funding matters for student achievement,” Fannon said. “We need to advocate and explain that you do need funding in order to get the outcomes that you’re expecting.”

Del. Ben Barnes (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel), chair of the Appropriations Committee, said lawmakers are aware of the change in per pupil spending, which he said will likely cause problems in the House.

“That’s something we’re very aware of. I don’t think you’ll see that coming out of the House. Just put it that way,” Barnes said.

When asked to comment on the revised number, a spokesperson for Gov. Wes Moore (D) pointed to a prepared statement released Tuesday, in which the governor was quoted as saying that the state will still work toward the goals of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s 10-year education reform plan, but that it must do so “while making it fit our current needs and realities in a post-pandemic environment.”

“Through the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, we propose strategic investments designed to lay out the foundation for effective implementation of key components of the Blueprint, including recruiting and supporting educators and building partnerships between schools and communities,” the Tuesday statement said.

The bill, House Bill 504, was just part of the discussion at Wednesday’s briefing on the status of the Blueprint for the House Appropriations and House Ways and Means committees, at a time when the state is struggling with a budget deficit that is projected to be close to $3 billion in fiscal 2026.

Moore has proposed closing that gap with a combination of increased revenues and budget reductions next year, but he and legislative leaders have said the education reform plan is fully funded for the next two years.

One goal of the Blueprint is to increase the teacher pipeline, which is also an element touched on in the administration’s bill.

With more than half of the state’s teachers coming from other states, according to the state Department of Education, one part of the bill calls for an interstate teacher mobility compact, to let Maryland enter into agreements with other states that have comparable licensing standards and accept teaching credentials from those states. The bill also proposes supporting relocation of eligible military spouses.

The state teachers’ union agrees with that part of the plan. Maryland State Education Association Vice President Nikki Woodward said a few states with student populations and curriculums similar to Maryland include Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania.

“We unfortunately do not graduate enough students from our education programs across the state,” Woodward said in an interview after the briefing. “This allows for an easier transition for educators to come into the state and immediately begin to receive their licensure, to begin working.”

The bill would allow the department to start a national teacher recruitment campaign “to bring licensed and prospective teachers to the state” that includes up to $2,000 in relocation costs. If approved, that campaign would start July 1 and run through July 2029.

Other provisions

The governor’s proposal is slated to go before the Senate Budget and Taxation and Education, Energy, and the Environment committees. No bill hearing has been scheduled. A joint hearing on the House version before Appropriations and Ways and Means could be held next month.

Some of the other items in the bill include allowing school officials to apply for grants, beginning next year, to fund expanded “collaborative time” for teachers. That is time outside of class that teachers use for training, analyzing student data, identifying students who may need help and spending time, one on one or in groups, to get students back on track.

The Blueprint plan calls for collaborative time to be expanded from the current 20% of a teacher’s workday to 40% within the next eight years. But that proposal has run up against the state’s current teacher shortage: In order to start expanding collaborative time next school year, the state would need up to 15,000 more teachers. The number doesn’t account for the 6,000 current teachers who are conditionally approved.

“The purpose of the grant is to provide funds to establish innovative models that can be replicated for teacher collaboration at the school or local school system level that improve teacher retention and student learning,” according to the bill’s language. Initial awards for the $48 million program would start to be distributed March 1, 2026.

The bill also proposes a school system training program and school leadership academy.

The 12-month training program would be for high-ranking school officials, such as the state and local superintendents and school board chairs and vice chairs.

Some of the work would include reviewing data and other education information from top-performing school systems in this country and others, researching the benefits of high-quality and diverse teachers and implementing career ladders for teachers.

A leadership academy would target those who seek to remain or become school principals or other school-based leaders. This academy would also last 12 months and include work on data-informed instruction, utilize teachers on the career ladder and strategies for peer mentorship.

State Board of Education President Joshua Michael said this week the governor’s proposal would provide a $134 million investment to boost the state’s Grow Your Own teacher initiative. He said Wednesday that initiative will help with the Blueprint plan “to deepen and strengthen our teacher pipeline.”

“We stand deeply committed to the promise and vision of the Blueprint,” Michael said to the House committees. “The Blueprint is truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity and represents our nation’s biggest bet on public education.”

William “Brit” Kirwan, vice chair of the Accountability and Implementation Board that oversees the 10-year Blueprint plan, had a few words for any concerns about its future: “Keep the faith. We’re going to get there.”