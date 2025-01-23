KCPS Substitute Job Fair Saturday, Feb. 1

Kent County Public Schools is seeking substitute teachers.

The Office of Human Resources will be holding a job fair for substitutes from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1 at Kent County High School.

The high school is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.

There are many opportunities for substitutes, including filling in for an absent teacher or helping out as a paraprofessional.

Substitutes must be at least 18 years old to work in the elementary and middle schools and 21 years old for the high school.

Kent County Public Schools also requires all substitutes to have a high school diploma or GED.

Learn more about becoming a substitute at www.kent.k12.md.us/Substitutes.aspx or contact the Office of Human Resources at 410-778-7135.