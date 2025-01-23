Improv workshops for personal and professional development

Improv Easton is thrilled to announce two interactive evening workshops in Easton open to all members of the community. These free events are designed for individuals who are new to the world of improv and seek a fun and engaging environment to learn and grow.

No prior experience in comedy or theater is required. The workshops will be led by experienced improvisers who have direct experience applying skills from improv to their professional and volunteer roles. The instructors will guide participants through a series of group exercises and games. Participants can expect to laugh, learn, and connect with others in a supportive and encouraging atmosphere.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the troupe is offering Improv for People Who Work with People. This interactive session will explore how improv techniques can promote adaptability, improve active listening skills, and foster collaboration in various settings. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Jan28TryImprov

Improv for Educators on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, will delve into how improv can be integrated into the classroom and other teaching spaces to boost engagement, encourage creative thinking, and create a more dynamic learning environment. Register at: https://tinyurl.com/Feb11TryImprov

Improvisational theatre is not only for performers— improv skills have been shown to have wide-ranging benefits beyond the stage, helping players in personal and work settings. Participants will have the chance to practice skills like quick thinking, adaptability, and positive interaction through playful activities.

Spaces are limited! To secure a spot for either of the events, register at the links above.

About Improv Easton

Improv Easton’s mission is to provide opportunities for creative connection in our community through the art of improv comedy. Since 2019, the troupe has been meeting weekly to play improv games, develop scenes, and hone their craft. Improv Easton is a fund of the Mid Shore Community Foundation.

For more information about Improv Easton or upcoming events, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or email [email protected].