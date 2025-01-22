The Garfield Center announces the cast for the hilarious farce “Noises Off”

While observing a performance of his play, “The Two Of Us,” from backstage in 1975, English playwright Michael Frayn decided he found the play much funnier and satisfying from that perspective than from up front. In 1977, he wrote a one-act backstage comedy titled “Exits,” demonstrating what happens when things go wrong. Eventually, “Exits” was expanded into a Three-Act play and re-titled “Noises Off,” and it opened at London’s Lyric Theatre in 1982. It jumped the pond to Broadway in 1983. It is well-loved by professional and community theatre audiences, even though it requires a huge, two-story set that rotates between acts to show both the front and backstage areas of a touring play. Because the comedy is so outrageous and hilarious, producing theatres feel the effort is well worth the undertaking.

The upcoming production at the Garfield Center, which opens February 21st, is sponsored by Hanson and Linda Robbins, Sara Grosvenor, Chips and Liz Moore, and Harry and Sandy Sears.

In the play, a troupe of American actors are preparing to tour throughout England of a farce titled “Nothing On.” Act One of “Noises Off” depicts the turbulent final dress rehearsal. Act Two occurs a month later, and we are now backstage behind the set for “Nothing On.” The cast has settled into quarrelsome relationships and outright hostility, resulting in a silent backstage ballet of struggle and sabotage, even as the play is somehow still being performed on the other side of the set. Act Three happens 2 months later, where we are once again on the set of “Nothing On.” By now, things have gotten so terrible among the cast that their arguments, dirty tricks, and intentional interference has spilled out onto the stage and into the show.

Performing the show is a cast populated by some of the area’s most talented actors. In order of appearance, Melissa McGlynn plays the roles of Dotty Otley/Mrs. Clackett. Melissa, well known on our stage, has been in many GCA productions, including her wonderful turn as Miss Hannigan in “Annie,” and her incredible turn as Rita in “Lucky Stiff.” Playing Lloyd Dallas is Matt Folker. Matt appeared as Judge Turpin in the GCA production of “Sweeney Todd,” and the Beadle in “Mrs.

Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge,” The role of Garry Lejeune/Roger Tramplemain is played by Dylan Lyles, who recently appeared as Gomez in “The Addams Family Musical,” and the White Rabbit in “Shrek the Musical.” New to the Garfield Center stage is Maya Barkus playing Brooke Ashton/Vicki. Maya is a resident of Delaware and a student at Washington College.

Playing the role of Poppy Norton-Taylor is Brianna Johnson, who appeared as Susan in the GCA production of “Prescription: Murder,” and various roles in “The Good Doctor,” and “The Laramie Project.” Patrick Pearce, who plays Frederick Fellows/Philip Brent, appeared in the lead roles of

Harold Ryan in “Happy Birthday, Wanda June,” and Dr. Roy Fleming in “Prescription: Murder.” Sharon Herz, who plays Belinda Blair/Flavia Brent, appeared as Miss Scarlet in “Clue,” and Elizabeth in “1957 Pink Thunderbird.” Playing Tim Algood is Dominic Delcoco, who played Herb in “Wanda June,” and Lucas in “Addams Family.”. Gil Rambach, who plays Selsdon Mowbray/Burglar, was the Bishop in “Shrek,” and directed “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

The Director, Steven Arnold, is also the Scenic Designer. He has assembled an incredibly talented and dedicated production staff to tackle its challenges. The Production Stage Manager is Allison Jones. Allison has been on our stage in “Little Women” and “Short Attention Span Theatre.” Carmen Grasso, who has designed and built the “Noises Off” set for three previous productions, is a Scenic Design Consultant and designed and constructed specialty pieces for the set with help from Jean Messick. Butch Clark, the GCA Technical Director, performs his typical wizardry as the Construction Chief, and he has received construction assistance from Jeff Russell, Jim Landskroener, Jim Johnson, and Benji Price. Barbi Bedell is the Costumer, Nic Carter will design the Lighting, Cory Palmer will oversee Props, Steffi Ricketts is the English Dialect Coach, Maya McGrory is the Fight and Fall Choreographer, and Benji Price is the Technical Assistant.

“Noises Off” opens Friday, February 21st and runs weekends through March 9th. Performances are at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 PM on Sundays. Tickets are now available for purchase online anytime at www.garfieldcenter.org, or by calling us at 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.