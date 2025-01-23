Educators Invited to Apply for Innovation Plant Curriculum Fellowships

Washington College has issued a call for proposals for the inaugural group of Innovation Plant Curriculum Fellowships. These $15,000 fellowships, funded by a significant $1,846,000 grant from the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, will support educators in developing and implementing innovative courses and programs that leverage the resources of the upcoming Innovation Plant.

The program will award 3-4 fellowships to educators from Chesapeake College, Kent and Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, Washington College, and other community organizations. The awards will support the development and implementation of collaborative courses, internships, programs, and certificate pathways aligned with the Innovation Plant’s mission to catalyze educational and economic opportunity through access to cutting-edge tools, technology, expertise, and mentorship.

“We’re excited to bring life to the Innovation Plant project while the work on the building is underway,” said Associate Professor of Education and Department Chair, Sara Clarke-De Reza. “These fellowships will allow us to test ideas, build capacity, and strengthen and grow relationships with area schools, Chesapeake College, and the wider community.”

Eligible proposals should demonstrate a clear vision for student learning. Educators are encouraged to submit proposals that clearly define the learning objectives for students, outlining how the course will help them acquire valuable skills in areas such as trades, technologies, and entrepreneurship. Successful proposals will also detail how educators plan to reach and engage a diverse group of students, and how the course will provide students with opportunities to earn college credit, industry certifications, or gain valuable experiential learning through internships or project-based assignments that address real-world challenges. Proposals should demonstrate a commitment to community impact and outline how the course or program will address a local social issue or foster innovation within the region.

Fellowship awards will be made in three installments: $4,000 for planning, $6,000 for implementation, and $5,000 for supplies, equipment, transportation, and/or internship wages.

Proposals for the Innovation Plant Curriculum Fellowships are due February 7, 2025. Award announcements will be made on March 1, 2025. For more information and to submit a proposal, access the Microsoft Form here

This initiative reflects Washington College’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and empowering the next generation of leaders through meaningful educational experiences. In addition to the Fellowship program, the Innovation Plant, a long-awaited project located just off campus at 800 High Street in Chestertown , will expand the capabilities and reach of the College’s current maker and entrepreneurship initiatives. Aiming to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region, the community-facing space will allow individuals to develop new ideas, build prototypes, and potentially launch small businesses here in Kent County.

