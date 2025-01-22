Gov. Moore’s modified approach to reforming the Blueprint’s future by Clayton Mitchell

As I stated in a prior article, if Governor Moore adjusted the approach to mandatory spending, I would applaud him. In my opinion, he has recently taken a first step in acknowledging and acting upon the structural fiscal problems.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has taken an important step toward addressing the fiscal challenges posed by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a comprehensive education reform plan initially designed to restore the state’s public schools to their former standing among the best in the nation. By proposing substantial adjustments to the Blueprint, Moore is demonstrating a willingness to adapt the state’s priorities to align with its financial realities—a move that deserves recognition as a necessary and pragmatic approach to governance.

In a plan detailed by Pamela Wood of The Baltimore Banner, Moore’s proposed legislation, titled the Excellence in Maryland Public Schools Act, aims to save the state more than $1.6 billion over four years. The governor’s proposal would pull back on some of the Blueprint’s more costly and challenging components, such as the implementation of collaborative planning time for teachers and additional funding increases for high-need community schools. These adjustments reflect a more careful consideration of what is feasible given current constraints while preserving the Blueprint’s overarching goal of educational excellence.

Governor Moore’s focus on redirecting savings toward strategic investments in literacy, math, and teacher recruitment is noteworthy. Under his plan, $236 million will be allocated to hire instructional coaches to improve reading and math education, a move inspired by the “Mississippi Miracle” that saw significant improvements in test scores. Additionally, $34 million annually will support paraeducators in obtaining full licensure and help conditionally licensed teachers advance in their careers. These targeted investments underscore Moore’s commitment to student outcomes rather than adherence to rigid funding formulas.

Governor Moore’s proposal to pause or scale back certain programs has not been universally embraced. Democratic leaders in the General Assembly, such as House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson have expressed reservations about significant changes to the Blueprint. As Wood reported in The Baltimore Banner, Ferguson emphasized the importance of implementing the Blueprint with fidelity, noting that he believes the fund remains adequately financed for now.

However, Moore’s willingness to reevaluate the plan reflects a deeper understanding of the state’s fiscal realities. Mandated spending under the current Blueprint framework is projected to create a structural budget deficit within two years. By addressing these concerns head-on, the governor is laying the groundwork for a more sustainable financial future while maintaining his commitment to improving educational outcomes for Maryland’s students.

As Republican Senator Steve Hershey cautioned in his recent emailed weekly legislative report, Governor Moore’s broader fiscal policies, including his proposed FY26 budget, may face resistance. While the budget includes measures to stimulate economic development, such as reducing corporate tax rates, it also introduces new taxes and fees that could disproportionately impact small businesses and high-income earners. Republicans, Hershey warned, are unlikely to support the budget in its current form, citing concerns over tax hikes and their potential economic consequences.

Governor Moore’s efforts to balance fiscal responsibility with educational innovation are commendable, but further action is needed to bring mandated spending under control. Moore’s proposal represents a good start, signaling a willingness to engage in meaningful discussions about the state’s priorities and how best to achieve them within the constraints of its budget.

Although Governor Moore has made this initial step, there is still a very long way to go. Governor Moore’s leadership in navigating these complex issues reflects a nascent pragmatic approach that prioritizes outcomes over ideology. By beginning to reshape the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, he is starting to chart a path toward a more sustainable and effective education system that meets the needs of students while respecting the state’s fiscal realities. The success of these efforts will depend on continued deliberation and collaboration as well as a shared commitment to achieving the best outcomes for Marylanders.

Clayton A. Mitchell, Sr. is a lifelong Eastern Shoreman, an attorney, and former Chairman of the Maryland Department of Labor’s Board of Appeals. He is co-host of the Gonzales/Mitchell Show podcast, which discusses politics, business, and cultural issues.