Rebuilding Together: A bold new chapter as Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore

For decades, Rebuilding Together of Queen Anne’s County (RTQAC) and Rebuilding Together Kent County (RTKC) have championed free, critical home repairs for our neighbors who are navigating life with limited financial resources. United by the mission Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, Rebuilding Lives, and effective January 17, 2025, they are now Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore (RTES) and are currently accepting applications for services needed, enthusiastic volunteers, and financial support from both counties. This merger marks an exciting evolution for our area. By combining resources and expertise, RTES will streamline operations, leading to more meaningful improvements in homes and neighborhoods across Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

Why This Matters

While part of a larger national network of Rebuilding Together affiliates, the heart of Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore’s success lies in local support. Contributions from generous businesses, community members and foundations fuel critical home repair and rehabilitation projects, ensuring families can live in safe, warm and healthy homes. The work of RTES adds value beyond the individuals directly impacted – boosting property values, supporting generational wealth transfer for historically side-lined families, and contributing to a more thriving community for all of us that call this area home.

The decision by the two organizations’ Boards of Directors to merge followed thoughtful discussions and a comprehensive due diligence process. As a united entity, RTES will be equipped to take on larger projects, serve more homeowners, and better incorporate the skills and interests of its dedicated cadre of volunteers.

Genevieve Croker, who has served as the Kent County Rebuilding Together Executive Director, will continue in her role as Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore. Meanwhile, Rebuilding Together of Queen Anne’s Executive Director, Tonya Wright, will continue her commitment to the mission as a Member of the Board of Directors of RTES. Together with other dedicated Directors and a passionate volunteer base, they are prepared to lead RTES into a brighter future.

A Shared Vision for Growth

The newly appointed Board of Directors — led by Co-Presidents, Larisa Thomas and Larry Dinoff, along with a diverse group of local leaders — shared their excitement in a joint statement:

“This merger is not just about combining resources; it’s about strengthening our mission to serve Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Together, we will create safer, healthier homes for more of our neighbors, safeguarding the residents who are a part of the fabric of our neighborhoods, preserving our affordable housing stock, and building a strong foundation for a thriving future. We are profoundly grateful for the support of our donors and volunteers and look forward to expanding our impact as Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore.”

How You Can Help

As RTES embarks on this transformative journey, community support is more critical than ever. The merger would not have been possible without the generous pro bono legal consultation of Mr. Daniel Ehrenberg at Klein Hornig, LLP. By donating, volunteering, or partnering with RTES, you can help ensure that families in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties have a safe place where they call home.

Whether it’s a financial gift, a corporate sponsorship, or offering your time and expertise, your support makes all the difference. Visit this link to learn more about how you can join the movement to end substandard housing. Together, we can repair homes, transform lives, and strengthen communities across this beautiful region.