Do We Have a Real Chance? By Al Sikes

There was an absence of grace notes but that was to be expected. President Donald J Trump did not gracefully enter politics nor did he have any intention to do so on his revival. He entered mad and became madder as the establishment sought to banish him. The most even-tempered, considering Trump’s almost constant presence on the defendant line of a court document, would be turned inward and then outward with a decided edge—a visceral one.

On inaugural day he was mostly surrounded by his friends. Although recalling Harry Truman’s comment about friends in Washington (he counseled buying a dog), it is necessary to stay on offense (yes, the sports kind). The tech oligarchs, led by Elon Musk, are not a playful group. And when you insist that only now does America have a chance for greatness those not inclined to be friends will double down on their anger and use of defensive weapons.

I do not need to recall my general or specific views about our new, well not so new, President. But I must say his start is in many ways remarkable. He has been President, in effect, for the last month. And progress in the Middle Eastern caldron of Gaza seems real this time.

Trump has also taken on his allies. He has backed off on the abortion issue. He, much to the chagrin of most conservatives, continues to be aggressive on tariffs, and he shows a pragmatic side that must puzzle the true believers. Although, following words of pragmatism he delivers reassurance on the visceral front.

I am hopeful on the close to criminal budget gap side. We are passing a huge burden to our children already and must get our financial books in order. It is easy to say this, type this, but the shadows are dark if there are real honest-to-God cost cutters.

I read quite a few reactions to the inaugural and our President. A lot of them were ripe for People magazine. But the one that sticks in my mind was a brief commentary on Trump’s pain threshold. The comment: “he has a very high pain threshold.” In short he has gone through trials almost beyond imagination and yet he took the oath of office and managed some smiles.

While his fiscal plan is in motion, his intent to cut costs seems real enough. He will need all the fight he has. Musk might be helpful, but in the end it will be the President’s orchestration of power that will win or not. He will need a lot of help but the central role is his.

Washington literally runs on the fuel of protectionism. If you have an appropriation or a statute or a regulation or a designation or a treaty or whatever, that you value, then you have a Washington office. And that office has a principal mission: preserve it. And, of course, reelect those who help regardless of how hopeless they might otherwise be.

So let me sound a rare grace note on the matter of Trump’s leadership. He is one determined political figure who is not particularly concerned about the ways and means of getting his way. If he wants to go down as a consequential, maybe a historic president, turn fiscal affairs into human affairs and begin the fight.