Shelter Alliance to meet Thursday, January 23rd

Shelter Alliance will hold its next meeting at 4 pm on Thursday, January 23 at the 7th Day Adventist Church, 305 North Kent Street.

A January 9, 2025, President’s Corner letter from Carol Niemand cited the following:

“We have also received some additional funding for Cold Weather Emergency Shelter to expand our offering from 3days up to 7 days at two local motels on a case-by-case basis during the winter months. We will also consider paying for an application fee at local Section 8 housing complexes and/or a security deposit if an apartment house is found for rent for a deserving family or individual under the umbrella of The Alliance.

Niemand attended the January 9th Commissioner’s Meeting and provided the following updates during the public comments portion of their meeting:

The opening of THE SHELTER CLOSET on January 8th

Expansion of the funding of The Emergency Cold Weather Shelter to up to 7 days on a case-by-case basis; consideration of the payment of application fees or security deposits if housing can be found for applicants under The Shelter Alliance Program

Provided examples of other interagency collaboration: The Good Neighbor Fund, The Local Management Board, The Samaritan Shelter, Family Promise Meeting (1/13/25)

Potential for having a full-time paid Executive Director by Spring 2025

Our ask: explore the current availability of potential buildings for a year-round shelter

Additionally, Niemand reports that several providers for the homeless met at the Presbyterian Church of Chestertown on January 13th at 3:30. The meeting was hosted by Rev. Joel Tolbert and Chaired by Hope Clark, the Interim Board Chair of The Family Promise Model. In summary, individuals and representatives of the agencies present agreed to meet again on January 29th to prepare a presentation for The County Commissioners at their February 4th meeting. The aim of the group is to have a united front when we ask them to give us The Carter Center as a year-round building for those experiencing homelessness.

The next General Meeting will be held 4th Thursday, February 27th

