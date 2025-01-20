Gunston welcomes Mike Hardesty as Director of Facilities

The Gunston School is pleased to welcome Mike Hardesty as its new Director of Facilities. Hardesty brings 18 years of experience in maintaining and enhancing educational campuses, combined with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability—a core Gunston value. He is a graduate of Washington College with dual Bachelor’s degrees in Biology and Environmental Science, as well as a Master’s in Environmental Science and Policy from Johns Hopkins University.

Most recently, he was the Associate Director of Staff and Programs for the Center of Environment and Society at Washington College, as well as the Director of their River and Field Campus–a 5,000 acre property that was gifted to the college for integration into their educational mission. During his time there, he served as the staff lead for the design and construction of Semans Griswold Environmental Hall, the college’s 10,000-square foot flagship sustainability facility, and was responsible for ensuring that the building achieved certification under Living Building Standards.

“I am excited to join the Gunston community,” said Hardesty. “As someone deeply committed to environmental sustainability, I am eager to help shape a campus that reflects the school’s commitment to not just the environment and sustainability but also innovation.”

In his new role at Gunston, Hardesty will manage all aspects of the school’s 75-acre campus and physical plant, overseeing a team of support staff and vendor partners. Additionally, he will oversee the upcoming campus upgrades including new athletic fields, a new campus quad, and will work closely with Gunston’s Director of Sustainability Brad Hirsh on the development of the recently-acquired 40 acres of property that include plans for outdoor educational spaces, trails, signage, and more.

“Mike offers a unique combination of buildings and grounds experience, coupled with a deep understanding of a core Gunston priority–environmental sustainability,” said Head of School John Lewis.

Gunston has long been a leader in environmental education, with its annual Chesapeake Bay Studies experiential learning program, the Environmental Leadership for Independent School Leaders workshop, and the innovative Chesapeake Watershed Semester (CWS), now in its sixth year.

Founded in 1911 and currently enrolling 247 students, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.