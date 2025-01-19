The Classic Motor Museum starts a new trip in St. Michaels: Craig Fuller talks to Mike Iandolo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Classic Motor Museum board member Mike Iandolo joined in a conversation with the Spy’s Craig Fuller at the end of last week, soon after closing on acquiring new property in St. Michaels for the Museum.

Mike Iandolo talks about the journey they have been on during this first phase of a project to renovate and restore the property leading into the Town of St. Michaels to its earlier appearance as a 1950s-style service station.

When completed, the new facility will provide service bays as a hands-on classroom for the Museum’s automotive apprenticeship program. Further renovation will provide exhibition and storage space.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. More about the work of the Museum and a look at some of the vehicles now on exhibit can be found on their website: classicmotormuseum.org