Mid-Atlantic Symphony to present string quartet performances featuring Shostakovich and Mendelssohn

Delmarva Peninsula– The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce its highly anticipated String Quartet concerts in February, featuring the talents of its principal string players. These performances will take place on Saturday, February 8th at 3:00 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE, and Sunday, February 9th at 4:00 PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD.

The MSO String Quartet consists of Concertmaster Kimberly McCollum (violin), Principal 2nd Violin Celaya Kirchner (violin), Principal Violist Yuri Tomenko, and Principal Cellist Katie McCarthy. This talented ensemble will perform two masterpieces of the string quartet repertoire: Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3 in F Major and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor.

Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 3 in F Major, Op. 73 (1950) is a deeply personal and expressive work, composed during a period of intense political pressure in Stalinist Russia. Although Shostakovich was known for his symphonic compositions, his string quartets offer a more intimate and often poignant glimpse into his emotional and artistic struggles. The third quartet is one of his most lyrical, infused with both beauty and a sense of melancholy. It features contrasts between lush melodies and sharp, dissonant sections, reflecting the composer’s complex relationship with the political environment in which he lived.

Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6 in F Minor, Op. 80 (1847) is a passionate and dramatic work, written during a time of personal tragedy for the composer. Mendelssohn’s beloved sister, Fanny, had recently passed away, and the quartet carries an undertone of grief and emotional depth. The piece stands out for its intensity, especially in the first and last movements, and the final movement’s soaring theme hints at Mendelssohn’s ability to create beauty even in sorrow. This quartet is a testament to his remarkable compositional talents and his ability to channel personal loss into music of enduring beauty.

These performances offer a rare opportunity to experience two distinct but equally compelling works, showcasing the virtuosity of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony’s string section in an up close and personal concert.

Tickets are available for purchase online and at the door. For more information, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org or call 1-888-846-8600.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org