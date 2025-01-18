Walls retires after 51 years

Having started her career with Kent County Public Schools during the Nixon administration, Virginia “Ginnie” Walls retired this month after 51 years of service.

Walls was an administrative assistant in the school system’s Office of Finance. Among her responsibilities assisting with bookkeeping and payroll for KCPS’ nearly 500 employees.

“I started when I was 17,” Walls said.

For her decades of service Walls received accolades and proclamations from her coworkers and county and state leaders.

“Ms. Ginnie has been a pleasure to work with,” said Director of Finance Alleesa Stewart. “Her knowledge and expertise will surely be missed. We are proud to have met and worked with an outstanding person who stood proud to work for Kent County Public Schools for 51 years.”

Stewart said Walls’ tenure is “an amazing accomplishment that is deserving of honor and appreciation.”

Walls’ co-workers surprised her with a retirement dinner at the Chestertown firehall just before Thanksgiving.

“I’m very, very touched,” Walls said at the dinner. “I’m going to miss every one of you, but you all know my number.”

The finance team organized the dinner celebration that included current and former KCPS staff members and Walls’ family, some of whom flew in from Wisconsin.

“This is going down as one of the best days of my life,” Walls said. “Thank you all for coming. I just love everybody and I’m really touched by this.”

Ed Silver, a KCPS retiree, said it had been an honor to know Walls for so many years.

He spoke about the changes Walls experienced in her work since she started in 1973, when “probably everything was paper and pen” with carbon copies.

He described the incredible breadth of Walls’ knowledge about KCPS and those who worked for the system stretching back decades.

“You think about how things have progressed over 50 years and the thing is, Ginnie has been on the cutting edge of that in terms of technology and keeping things up to date,” Silver said, adding that her coworkers could always turn to her for assistance in using new systems.

Silver presented Walls with a citation from Gov. Wes Moore in honor of her dedicated and outstanding service and the professionalism, expertise and commitment she demonstrated throughout her distinguished career.

Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, superintendent of KCPS was perhaps one of Walls’ newest coworkers at the dinner, having taken the helm of the school system in July.

Dr. McComas thanked Walls for welcoming her to KCPS.

“Please know that I will be forever grateful for the warm welcome,” she told Walls.

Dr. McComas presented Walls with a proclamation from Dr. Carey Wright, the state superintendent.

“Your tenure is an extraordinary achievement, and it is with great admiration that we recognize your contributions to Kent County and the field of public education,” the proclamation from Dr. Wright states.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, Walls was recognized by the Kent County Commissioners for her 51 years with the school system.

“Fifty-one years, that’s a long time to work at a place isn’t it,” said Ron Fithian, president of the Kent County Commissioners.

Commissioner Albert Nickerson read the county proclamation and presented it to Walls.

“Such commitment and loyalty are admired and well respected by all those who have had the honor of working with her,” the proclamation reads. “We, the County Commissioners of Kent County, Maryland, thank you for your continued devotion, dedication and public service to Kent County and the community.”

