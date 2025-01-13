Qlarant Foundation takes a big step forward with first executive director Amanda Neal

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> To state that philanthropy is in the DNA of Qlarant is a matter of fact. From the day the company began operations to combat fraud in Medicare and Medicaid, it was charted as a nonprofit organization with a mission to help society and protect its health system.

For the last twenty years, it has also made it a point to make direct grants in the health and human services sector. That commitment has grown to $8 million to community organizations in supporting communities in D.C. and Maryland.

But as Qlarant continues to grow with over 500 employees working in seven states, there was total agreement with its board of directors and senior management that as part of the business growth, it would mean moving its funding arm, the Qlarant Foundation, to a higher orbit as well.

As part of this doubling down, Qlarant hired its first full-time executive director to expand the foundation’s grants to Texas, Florida, and Georgia in addition to the Mid-Atlantic.

The Spy sat down with the new executive director (and former Qlarant director), Amanda Neal, to learn more.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the Qlarant Foundation please go here.