Faiz Khaja, MD, joins UM Shore Medical Group – surgical care

University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG) – Surgical Care has welcomed general surgeon Faiz Khaja, MD, to its provider team. UM SMG is an affiliate medical practice of the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Khaja earned his medical degree from the Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. and his undergraduate degree in biology from Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He completed his surgical residency at ChristianaCare in Wilmington, Delaware. Dr. Khaja has a special interest and skill in robotic surgery and has a wealth of medical volunteer experience abroad.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Khaja to our practice,” said William Bair, MD, Medical Director, UM SMG. His extensive expertise in a diverse range of surgical procedures, including robotic surgery, is an asset to our team.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Khaja, patients can call 410-822-4553.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.