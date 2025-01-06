Middle East talks & author readings top Washington College’s fresh January events

Kick off 2025 with a few deep dives into philanthropy, politics and literature with three great opportunities to learn from leaders in their fields.

Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) offers two engaging events

On Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. in Hynson Lounge join international affairs expert Bruce Riedel for The Middle East at War. Riedel, a senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution who previously worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, will lead a table talk on current events in the Middle East. The event organizers encourage questions which can be submitted in advance as part of the registration process. Refreshments will be served. This event is free for WC-ALL members, with a $10 admission fee for general guests.

On Wednesday, January 22 at noon in Hynson Lounge, Washington College’s Vice President of Advancement, Susie Chase, will present From Patronage to Progress: The Evolving Role of Philanthropy in Higher Education. Chase will delve into how charitable giving and donor support have shaped the College’s growth, from its early days to present times and the ways that transformational giving is influenced by relationships, vision, and leadership. Lunch will be served. Registration is required, with prices ranging from $25 for members to $30 for non-members.

Bestselling Author R.O. Kwon Reading

The Rose O’Neill Literary House will host bestselling author R.O. Kwon on Wednesday, January 29 at 6 p.m. at the Literary House. Kwon will read an excerpt from her 2024 novel Exhibit, a New York Times Editors’ Choice, which follows a photographer haunted by a Korean family legend as she discovers her own love. The reading is free and open to the public.

