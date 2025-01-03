Working Artists Forum presents local color art show & sale July 17-20, 2025, call to artists

The Working Artists Forum presents its 21st Annual Local Color Art Show & Sale which is held in conjunction with The Plein Air Easton Art Festival.

Any artists in the DelMarVa Peninsula (MD, DE, VA) and/or a member of the Working Artists Forum is eligible to enter. 42 Artists will be juried into the show. Artists must submit 3 images of their two dimensional work to the site. (Studio or Plein Air artwork)

Applications to enter and more information will be available starting on February 7th can be found at: www.WorkingArtistsForum.com/Local-Color. Applications will be accepted online from February 7th until March 7th at noon. Questions can be emailed to [email protected]

Show Judge – Robert Simone, Plein Air Easton’s 2024 Grand Prize Recipient Show Juror – Christine Lashley, Plein Air Easton’s 2024 2nd Place Award Recipient

