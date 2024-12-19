Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra rings in the New Year with soprano Kresley Figueroa at Christ Church in Easton, MD

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is delighted to announce its annual New Year’s Eve concert, featuring Puerto Rican soprano, Kresley Figueroa. The concert will take place at 7 PM on December 31, 2024, at Christ Church in Easton, MD, offering an evening of music to ring in the New Year.

Under the baton of Maestro Michael Repper, the MSO will perform a program of iconic classical works, including timeless pieces by Johann Strauss II, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and Leonard Bernstein. The highlight of the evening will be several solo performances by Kresley Figueroa, whose breathtaking voice will bring to life operatic arias and Broadway classics.

The concert will open with Strauss’ Die Fledermaus Overture and Tritsch-Tratsch Polka, setting the tone for a celebratory evening. Figueroa will then perform a selection of operatic gems, including Puccini’s Quando m’en vo from La Bohème, Verdi’s Caro Nome from Rigoletto, and Massenet’s The Gavotte from Manon. She will also perform the beloved I Feel Pretty from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story.

After intermission, Strauss’ Blue Danube Waltz will take center stage, followed by Figueroa’s rendition of Gounod’s Je Veux Vivre from Romeo and Juliette and Loewe’s I Could Have Danced All Night from My Fair Lady. The concert will conclude with Strauss’ Radetsky March, providing a rousing finish to this extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration.

Kresley Figueroa is currently in her second year as a Cafritz Young Artist with the Washington National Opera. Her recent roles include Chrisann Brennan in The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Bagheera in Jungle Book, and The Unicorn in The Lion, The Unicorn, and Me. Figueroa has also appeared with The Aspen Music Festival, OPERA San Antonio, and in concert with celebrated artists like Ana María Martínez and Susan Graham. In 2024, she earned First Place and the Audience Favorite prize in The James Toland Vocal Arts Competition and Third Prize in Florida Grand Opera’s National Voice Competition.

This New Year’s Eve concert marks Figueroa’s debut performance with the MSO, and she is excited to celebrate the occasion with an unforgettable evening of music.

Tickets for this New Year’s Eve concert are available now and can be purchased online at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org