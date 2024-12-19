Mid-Shore Gives 2024 raises $102K in 24 hours

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mid-Shore Community Foundation hosted Mid-Shore Gives 2024, an online Giving Day Event to benefit nonprofit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties. 355 donors joined together to support 68 participating organizations and raised a total of $101,748 in 24 hours!

Thanks to generous sponsors, time-based challenges and incentives boosted fundraising efforts throughout the day. This year’s sponsors include Easton Utilities, Envision Wealth Planning, Mason Investment Advisory Services, Nagel Farm Service, Queenstown Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Shore United Bank, The People’s Bank, and The SRPA Group at Baird.

“Mid-Shore Gives is a way for us to support our nonprofits, while engaging the community,” said Buck Duncan, President of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. “It is a fun event for both donors and nonprofits, and 100% of all gifts go to local charities.”

Since inception in 2022, Mid-Shore Gives has raised a total of $252,000 for local charities. To learn more about Mid-Shore Gives, visit www.midshoregives.org.