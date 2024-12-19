Living in Paradise by Angela Rieck

I have retreated to the warm sunshine of Key West. I know that the weather has been unpleasant at times up North, with cold temperatures and torrential rain. I am fortunate enough to live in Key West, where this time of year chilly days are in the high sixties; and most days are in the 70s. In Key West, the palm trees sway to the tune of the trade winds that gently surround the island.

To many, Key West is paradise. I found 283 novels that were set in Key West on Amazon, and 516 nonfiction books about it. There are duplicates in this list, but it shows you how intriguing Key West can be. Writers have tried different devices to capture Key West. One used street names, another treated Key West as his companion; still another tried to use a traditional history. Each time they fell short.

Key West is known for its sunsets. Mallory Square takes on a carnival atmosphere at sunset. But I prefer its sunrises. The contrasting colors of the aqua, turquoise and jadeite ocean against the changing colors in the sky of warm pink, yellow, and pale blue are portraits in pastels. At sunrise, pelicans occupy the piers and sea gulls commence flight. Great blue herons perch motionless on the shoreline and the ibis stalk insects in the grass. On the pier, the observers are silent, appreciating the artistry that nature has created.

What makes Key West a place that people consider paradise? It can be many things:

The acceptance and quirkiness. There is no dress code.

Living outdoors. Eight months out of the year the weather is wonderful; the other four months it is tolerable only to locals (called Conchs).

Its raw beauty…The colors of the ocean and sky, sunrises, and sunsets have inspired many artists.

The lifestyle…two wheels (or some similar representation of them) are the best way to get around the island.

The sounds…the rustling of palm trees, roosters crowing; and at night, the bands and drunk patrons weaving through Duval Street.

The tastes…thanks to the tourists and guests, its restaurants rival any large city in their diversity and quality.

The animals…cats and chickens live on the streets in harmony, dogs have their own beach, gawky pelicans glide gracefully over the ocean, the ibis wanders through lawns, the eerie anhingas stretch out their wings to dry.

The architecture… There are a few graceful Victorian and Queen Anne homes, but many homes are eyebrow or simple Conch houses, structures that can easily be rebuilt after the hurricane sweeps them away.

There is always something to do.

Key West has no clock; it recycles and reinvents itself. Boom and bust cycles, hurricanes, winds, fires & floods, full and part-time inhabitants, drugs, fishing. Somehow you get the impression that despite climate change, hurricanes, scoundrels, tourists, and politics, Key West will endure.

But as magical as Key West can be, it is not paradise.

The dictionary defines paradise as an ideal or idyllic place or state. To me, paradise is a what not a where. Paradise is a moment when I experience pure joy.

Paradise is that moment that you snuggle with your child, the time you realize that you have met someone who completely understands you, and the holiday parties where you connect with close friends and family. So, while I am soaking up the warmth in Key West, those in the chilly weather have equal opportunity to experience paradise.

I wish that the holidays bring you paradise in the touch of a loved one, the beautiful holiday displays, the festive shops, and restaurants. And most of all, I hope that you can recognize your paradise when it appears.

I want to thank all of my readers, knowing that you are reading my columns and getting feedback is my paradise. I wish for paradise-filled holidays to all.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.