Holiday shopping at TRA Gallery supports local artists

If you’re in search of a unique holiday gift for someone special, don’t miss the TRA Gallery at 31 E. Dover Street downtown Easton, right across from the Avalon Theatre. You will be inspired by the stunning original artwork on the walls. TRA Gallery is proud to welcome local artists Lynne Davis, Josepha Price, and Lynne Weaver.

The artists will be in the gallery on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout December. Come by to chat with them, learn about their creative processes, and purchase original art while supporting our community’s artists. 100% of the sales proceeds go directly to the artists.

Lynne Davis is a graduate of Maryland Institute College of Art, with a major in Graphic Design and the University of Maryland with a Master of Library Science degree.

After retirement from teaching, Lynne returned to her love of art and began oil painting as a studio painter, selling her work by commissions and local art shows. She is inspired by how light plays on nature and brings things to life. Upon graduating from art school, she worked with pen & ink and pastels but has since chosen oils as her mainstay medium.

Her paintings have found homes from Florida to California, and Belgium. Lynne is an active member of the Academy of the Arts Working Artists Forum and the St. Michael’s Art League.

Josepha Price has been a resident of Talbot County since 1998, where she raised her three children, who remain her greatest inspiration. She has been working since she was twelve, and her first commissioned piece was a Black War Bonnet Society replica on Buffalo hide. During her childhood, she moved between her father’s carpenter shop and her mother’s farm, hosting traveling indigenous artists during Powwow season. She learned to bead, tan, and quill, but ultimately found her passion in painting. Her mix of skills, developed during her childhood, led to a creative stint with The King’s Grant, an architectural precast company specializing in concrete replicas of French limestone and marble materials found in Versailles. Her time there also honed her sculpting abilities and mold-making skills while keeping her carpentry knowledge fresh. Although she received basic art education at Chesapeake Community College, she decided that learning by doing suited her style better. Currently, she works mostly in collage but is also fluent in oil, acrylic, gouache, watercolor, and graphite.

Judith Stevens Weaver is a member of the St. Michaels Art League and Working Artists Forum. She has exhibited her work throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states and finds Maryland’s Eastern Shore, where she lives, to be inspiring. A thread throughout her work is her love of nature and she is intrigued by the abstract shapes and impact of color and light within the natural world, especially on the water and in the woodlands. Exploring the natural world through primarily watercolor painting brings her spiritual joy that she strives to share with the viewer.

Talbot Arts is committed to supporting the arts sector and distributing funds equitably through grants and services to enrich the quality of life and enhance the economic vitality of all citizens in Talbot County. This year, the arts council will distribute $ 185,000 in grants for arts organizations and those providing arts programs, classroom-based arts education, and middle and high school summer arts scholarships for gifted and talented students. Other services include producing “Arts in Action,” a weekly radio program on WHCP, to promote the arts in Talbot County and providing access to resources to help the arts community grow and thrive. The TRA Gallery is the latest initiative by the Arts Council, designed to provide opportunities for independent visual artists who currently lack gallery representation to showcase their work. The space is available at no cost for one month to an individual artist or a small group to exhibit their art.

For more information about Talbot Arts programs, contact [email protected].