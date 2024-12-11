St. Michaels Art League’s January Mixed Media Exhibit at The Blue Crab

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to present a Mixed Media exhibit during the month of January at The Blue Crab in St. Michaels.

Mixed Media is art that uses at least two different mediums. It may include assemblages, collages and more, and use a variety of mediums: paints, cloth, paper, wood, found objects etc.

The exhibit will be judged by Diane Mulally, an award-winning oil painter known for her impressionistic palette knife paintings. She is a well-known local plein air painter as a member of the steering committee of the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay, and as a participant in the prestigious Plein Air Easton event ten times. She is also a certified Maryland Master Naturalist and docent at Adkins Arboretum. She is a frequent instructor at the Academy Art Museum in St. Michels. In her spare time, she finds relaxation and delight working in collage, fiber and mixed media journaling. Her work appears frequently in local publications and exhibits and can also be seen at The Treasure Chest in Oxford, Md and the Trippe Gallery in Easton Md.

The Blue Crab is located at 102 S. Fremont Street in St. Michaels. The mixed media exhibit will be on display beginning January 2nd through January 30th during the coffee shops hours of 7am-4pm daily. The Blue Crab serves a variety of breakfast, lunch and beverage items. Work for sale at the venue.

For more information about this exhibit or any other SMAL activities visit smartleague.org.