‘Seasonal Sensations’ is Dec. 18

Kent County High School’s culinary arts and music students are getting ready for the annual Seasonal Sensations dinner and concert.

This year’s program starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 in the high school’s cafeteria, with appetizers, followed by dinner and musical performances.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. They can be picked up at the door the evening of the event.

Culinary arts teacher John Keller and his students will again prepare the customary holiday dinner.

Musical performances will feature seasonal selections from the Kent County High School Concert Band, Jazz Band and Show Choir, all under the leadership of director Jodi Bortz.

The evening will also include a silent auction fundraiser.

To reserve tickets, email Malorie Martinez at [email protected].

Kent County High School is located at 25301 Lambs Meadow Road, Worton.