My favorite escapisms from politics and other depressing news in 2024 by Maria Grant

Lord knows this has been one stressful year! The election, wars, hurricanes, wildfires, killers on the loose, and more. Movies, series, and documentaries have provided a much-needed escape from present-day reality. Here are some of my favorites this year in no particular order.

Leonardo da Vinci. This two-part PBS documentary directed by Ken Burns, his daughter, and son-in-law, makes the case that Da Vinci is the greatest painter who ever lived and convinces the audience that da Vinci was so ahead of his time that he would have done well living in today’s modern world. The four-hour series reviews da Vinci’s skills as a painter (particularly his 13-year struggle with the Mona Lisa), a botanist, an inventor, and a philosopher. It’s a fascinating documentary and well worth the time spent watching it.

The Bear. Now in its third season, The Bear tells the story of a Chicago restaurant and deals with grief, family and colleague drama, and, of course, the stress of owning a restaurant. Most critics loved the first two seasons but not so much the third. All three seasons worked for me, although I have no idea why on the Emmy roster, The Bear is listed as a comedy—not even close.

Slow Horses. It’s a spy series set in London about a bunch of outcast intelligence agents. It is both thrilling and, at times, hilarious. Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden are excellent. Season Five of the series is scheduled for late summer 2025.

The Diplomat. Just completed its second season, a career diplomat, played by Keri Russell, has been appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom and is secretly being considered as a vice-presidential candidate, amid an international crisis, a troubled marriage with a shrewd manipulative husband, played by Rufus Sewell. It’s the perfect watch for today’s political climate.

A Gentleman from Moscow. Based on the novel by Amor Towles, this series is a period drama about a 1920s Russian aristocrat, played by Ewan McGregor, who is being kept in a hotel by the Bolsheviks. The series does justice to the absolutely splendid novel and is a true delight to watch.

Only Murders in the Building. The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is still TV worth watching with lots of whodunit intrigue and great generational jokes among Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Hollywood wants to adapt the podcast onto the silver screen and hilarity ensues with Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy acting and Molly Shannon producing. Meryl Streep is also back in town.

The Agency. All episodes of The Agency have not yet dropped, but so far, The Agency works. Based on the French program, The Bureau, The Agency is about a spy, played by Michael Fassbender, who must adjust to life after being undercover for a long time. Richard Gere plays his boss, and the complicated plot smacks of a well-written John Le Carre spy novel. I look forward to the remaining episodes.

Ripley. I was skeptical about watching Ripley after seeing The Talented Mr. Ripley based on Patricia Highsmith’s wonderful novel which I loved. But the 2024 Ripley, shot in black and white, did indeed deliver. Andrew Scott plays Ripley and his portrayal is disturbing, intense and sharp.

Disclaimer. It’s a seven-part series that is more intriguing than enjoyable to watch but it’s on my list because I’m such a huge Cate Blanchett fan, and she does not disappoint in this story about a woman who has a secret from many years ago that is revealed by actor Kevin Kline’s character. There are clues galore, and it’s a bit of a morality tale with a surprise ending.

A Man on the Inside. This series stars Ted Danson who becomes a private investigator in a retirement community. It’s one of those cozy mysteries which seems just right for this stressful year. And it’s a special treat that one of the retirement community residents is Sally Struthers from All in the Family fame. It’s one of those wrap-yourself-in-a-blanket series that deals lightly with the human condition. I found it refreshing and surprisingly touching.

Three more on my list that I have not yet watched but look forward to doing so are Shogun, Pachinko, and Enclave.

Dear Readers, I would love to hear your recommendations. Please share them in the comments. It’s going to be a long and lonely winter.

Maria Grant was principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm. While on the Eastern Shore, she focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.