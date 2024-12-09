Bluegrass, War in the Middle East, Gut Health, and Women Serial Killers Top WC-ALL’s List of Courses Offered in Spring

Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning’s (WC-ALL) invites the public to preview its spring semester courses ahead of the opening of the registration portal. 2025 will kick off with a bevy of classes that cover nearly every interest, from women serial killers and gut health to the history of the Chesapeake at first contact and regional winter food foraging. Other highlights include overviews of New Orleans Jazz and Maryland Bluegrass, law enforcement training, closer looks into the history of Kent County architecture, deep dives into comparative religion as well as the art of Spain, and a look into America’s 1970s top-secret war in Afghanistan.

The public is invited to Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall to attend the Spring Showcase happening on Monday, December 16 to meet instructors and hear more about the more than 40 courses being offered in the new year. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Promising to offer something for everyone, WC-ALL courses are designed for people of all ages and are open to the public. All that is needed is a desire to learn. Most WC-ALL courses are held in classrooms on Washington College’s main campus, though a few make use of other locations. Some courses each semester are also delivered virtually.

Courses are offered in two terms, with most classes running one day a week for five to six weeks. Term 1 classes run January 26 through March 8. Term 2 classes will be in session March 16 through April 26.

In addition to the courses, special programs are also offered every semester and are a great option for those interested in getting a deep dive into a topic in just one session. Special program offerings announced for 2025 thus far include writing for joy with author Laura Oliver, a “Learn@Lunch” on the evolving role of philanthropy with Washington College Vice President for Advancement Susie Chase, and a history of Middle Eastern conflict with expert Bruce Riedel. Registration for those events is now live on WC-ALL’s website.

Course registration for the spring semester goes live at 5 p.m. EST on December 16 and will remain live through January 5. Early registration is encouraged as some courses have class size limits.

To enroll in a course, participants need to purchase a WC-ALL Membership which totals $85 for the spring semester. Membership includes enrollment in as many courses as you would like to take for one flat fee. WC-ALL courses are free for Washington College students, faculty and staff.

“The WC-ALL Curriculum Committee has once again put together a record-setting number of courses for our Spring 2025 semester,” said Jeff Coomer, chair of the volunteer council that oversees the program. “We’ll have an especially great selection of courses focused on health, history and politics, and music. Our affiliation with Washington College has proved to be a rich source of topics and instructors. I know many look forward to the opportunity our program provides to make new friends and engage in thought-provoking discussions with other members of the local community.”

Founded in 1992 by community members committed to bringing the joy of lifelong learning to the mid-shore region, WC-ALL is led by volunteers who work closely with the staff of Washington College. Access to WC-ALL courses is free for Washington College faculty, staff and students.

Those interested in getting updates each semester on courses and to hear when special experiences and additional “Learn@Lunch” events are open for registration should sign up for the WC-ALL mailing list.

To view the full list of courses offered this coming spring and to register please visit https://www.washcoll.edu/people_departments/offices/wc-all/2025/index.php.