Fire Talkers By Laura J. Oliver

My Great-Grandfather Anderson was chopping milkweed one day, got the juice on his arms, and broke out in a rash that eventually extended all the way over his head. His fever soared, he lost all his hair and then lost his mind. He had developed Aerophilous Erysipelas, or St. Anthony’s Fire, which causes sores, intense burning pain, and hallucinations. Grandmother Anderson hid all the knives or slept with them under her pillow. That was surely unnecessary, but he was eventually taken to the state mental hospital in Jacksonville, IL, for a time. Over the centuries, St. Anthony’s fire has killed popes, kings, soldiers, and saints.

My great-grandmother was reported to have talents from which my suffering great-grandfather could have benefited. In folklore terminology, she had the ability to “blow out fire.” If she concentrated intensely, blowing gently on an injury while murmuring an inaudible incantation or prayer, she could make pain disappear. People with this ability were also called “fire talkers,” but no one knows what they said. When my mother was burned as a child, it was my great-grandmother who blew out the heat. The talent cannot be passed to a relative, so the legend goes, but a man can tell a woman how to do it, and a woman can tell a man.

My friend Jim and I are having lunch. Sorry, I tell him. I’ve got no special knowledge to impart but I wish I did because I’ve always been aware of the power of touch. When I was very pregnant with my firstborn, sleepless and hormonal, my army-trained obstetrician entered the exam room where I perched like Humpty-Dumpty in a sundress on the end of the table, put down my file, then moved closer to check out my lymph nodes. He walked his fingertips slowly and gently under my jawline, chin, and down my neck. “Here’s the embarrassing part,” I tell Jim. “It felt so good, so restorative; I’m pretty sure I closed my eyes and leaned into him. There might have been a whimper involved.”

“Not as embarrassing as me doing the same thing last week with the dental hygienist,” Jim laughed.

Our waitress approaches. She looks harassed, overwhelmed. I touch her arm as I hand her our menus. Touch blows out fire. “You have such beautiful skin,” I say as she walks away smiling. Maybe fire talkers simply weave a new story where the hurt has been. “Some people just have a healing energy,” I say.

We look at each other across the table as silverware and china clink at the waitstaff station. Do we all? We wonder aloud. What if touch blows out grief? Loss? Sorrow in others we can’t see?

The miracle of touch. It is the impulse to lie next to your child in a hospital bed as monitors beep and voices hush in the hall, the universal phenomenon that sick toddlers want only to be held against the warmth of your chest. But the momentary touch of strangers has an impact as well, an impact on mind and heart. After all, the things that hurt us most are not visible. So, it’s not chance that a laughing touch on the arm lifts your spirits, and the guiding hand on the small of your back lingers as a subtle sense of well-being long after you’ve walked through the door.

When my mother was in assisted living and then eventually on the health services floor, I noticed a volunteer who came every week just to give the female patients manicures. Some of them had no memory, none of them could walk—ladies with gray hair, white hair, in cotton knit pantsuits lined up in wheelchairs for nail polish, cherry red, and satiny pink. They signed up, I believe, so that just one more time in this world, they could experience the tender intimacy of someone holding their hand.

What were the words my great-grandmother used to heal? I look for them every week, I’ve been looking for them all my life– for the boy who limped at school, the widow with the Chesapeake Bay retrievers at the end of the road. For myself. Wanting to try, afraid to try, wrestling fear as a lack of faith.

But it occurs to me as I write this that faith is not required of the healer, but of those who wish to be healed.

I believe, I believe, I believe.

Touch me now.