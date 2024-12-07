Delmarva Review: The “Best of” Anthology

A notable new literary anthology, The Best of Delmarva Review 2008 – 2023, has been released for circulation worldwide in print and e-book editions.

“The anthology showcases ‘the best of the best’ short stories, poetry, and nonfiction published in the Delmarva Review during its 16-year history,” said Wilson Wyatt, the executive editor and one of the founders of the literary journal.

The 450-page collection contains a treasure trove of the most compelling writing by 75 authors. Many are from the greater Chesapeake-Delmarva region. In all, they come from 18 states, the District of Columbia, and one from Scotland.

“The anthology is three books in one, organized into poetry, fiction, and nonfiction sections,” Wyatt said. “Each section is like a small book introduced by an interview with the editors highlighting why they chose the poetry and prose. The reasoning for their choices are like ‘writing gold’ for aspiring writers, and they add thoughtful considerations for our readers.”

Over its history, the Delmarva Review has published the best new poems and stories from 550 writers. They have come from 47 states, the District of Columbia, and 19 foreign countries and represent the publication’s dedication to exceptional writing. Over 100 have been nominated for Pushcart Prizes and other national awards. Some have been recognized in “best of” anthologies or received public acclaim from literary critics, editors, and other publishers.

The Delmarva Review’s editorial staff is composed entirely of experienced volunteers, including professors from universities in the tri-state area. They have read the thousands of submissions to the journal each year. Publication in the Delmarva Review is regarded as a literary achievement.

In addition to the review’s annual journal, it partners with Spy Community Media to publish selected content weekly for large regional audiences of new readers. The result is both national and local recognition for the writers’ work.

The Delmarva Review’s editorial board operates as a team. It includes Bill Gourgey, managing editor and publisher, from Washington, DC, poetry editor Anne Colwell, of Milton, Delaware, poetry assistant editor Katherine Gekker, of Alexandria, Virginia, fiction senior editor Harold O. Wilson, of Chester, Maryland, fiction coeditor Lee Slater, of Norfolk, Virginia, nonfiction editor Ellen Brown, of Duluth, Minnesota, Gerald F. Sweeney, book review editor, of Easton, Maryland, and Wilson Wyatt, executive editor, of St. Michaels, Maryland.

The anthology’s cover pictures a great egret with its wings spread to take off. The photographer, Wilson Wyatt, calls the photo “Taking Flight.” He says the image is a visual metaphor for the author “taking flight” to new destinations of opportunity.

As an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit literary publisher, the journal has received financial support from individual tax-deductible contributions and public grants from Talbot Arts, with revenues from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Best of Delmarva Review 2008-2023 is available in paperback (print) and e-book editions from major online booksellers and some regional specialty bookstores. For more information, see the website: www.DelmarvaReview.org.