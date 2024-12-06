Food Friday: ‘Tis cookie season!

I am thinking about the Christmas cookies I am going to bake to mail to our far-flung friends and family, and some more to give to the neighbors, and the letter carrier – not to mention even more for our personal consumption.

I like to send cookies that will evoke memories, like Proust’s madeleines, but without a multi-volume opus. Last year, just before Thanksgiving, I sent my brother a box of home-baked gingersnaps, which remind us of our mother. Store-bought gingersnaps are never as poignant, or as crisp and aromatic. He said he sat down, poured a big glass of cold milk, and immediately scarfed down three cookies. When was the last time that you ate three cookies without feeling guilt? As long as Mom kept pulling sheets of hot cookies out of the oven on cold winter afternoons, we would gobble fresh gingersnaps. Not delicate, mincing, lady-like nibbles; full-throated, passionate chomps of warm molasses-infused, sugar-crusted, pliant discs of deliciousness. Dinosaur-sized bites. Yumsters.

Gingersnaps have a spicy holiday smell that propels us back through time to our mother’s kitchen. We all crowded at the kitchen table, taking turns cracking eggs, mixing the cookie dough, rolling the dough balls in small bowls of sugar. I stood on the red wood step stool, so I could get right into the thick of the baking. I am sure I was very helpful.

Gingersnaps are dependable taste treats. They taste deelish warm from the oven, cold in a lunch bag, and even pretty good, when they are stale. Gingersnaps in a sack at the grocery store are also pretty good, in a pinch. But these are so easy to make, and so kid-friendly, that you should just bake some yourself. These are simple, round and wholesome. Live a little. Christmas is coming!

Gingersnap Cookies:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, room temp

1/2 cup dark brown sugar (pack it into the measuring cup)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup molasses (oil the measuring cup first, or spray a little Pam – otherwise you will be washing that cup forever, when you could be conducting cookie taste tests)

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

For dusting the cookies: 1 cup granulated white sugar

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Beat the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, I use an electric mixer. Add the molasses, egg, and vanilla extract and beat until well-mixed. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, and spices. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix well. Cover the bowl with Saran Wrap and chill it in the fridge for about half an hour, until it is firm.

Fill a little dish with the cup (or thereabouts) of granulated sugar. When the dough is nice and chilly, roll it into 1-inch balls. Then drop and roll the dough balls in the sugar, this is the best point for expecting kid interaction and assistance. Put the dough balls on the baking sheets, and use a small flat-bottomed glass to flatten the cookies. Sometimes you will need to dip the glass back into the sugar to get the right amount of crunchy, sugary goodness. Do not squash them too thin, or the cookies will get too dark and brittle. Bake for about 12 – 15 minutes. Cool on a wire rack. You can also use a small ice cream scoop, instead of making the balls by hand, but really, where is the fun in that?

I always get too ambitious, and think that I will tirelessly bake batches and batches of adorable Christmas cookies. I have such an amusing interior life! In real life I will be exhausted after 2 batches of dough, and ready to sit down to sample the wares. There are no children here at home now, just Mr. Sanders and me, and Luke the wonder dog. And yet I believe that I must be preparing for the competitive Annual Sewall’s Point Cookie Swap, or Ms. Backnick’s Fourth Grade Holiday Party for Thirty Children. It might be time to cut back. So we will not be baking fancy schmancy Madelines, or profiteroles, or croquembouche in the Spy Test Kitchens this year. We will be sticking to the tried and true, our favorite Cookies of Christmases Past

On the other hand, there is a valid case to be made for store-bought cookies. We ran through a Trader Joe’s on our Thanksgiving trip. You could make a feast that Charlie Bucket would yearn for with all the cookies and sweets available at Trader Joe’s: Peppermint Meringues, Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Joe Joe’s, Ginger Cookie Thins, Lebkuchen cookies, Mini Gingerbread People, Decked Out Tree Cookies and and all that Peppermint Bark. It is good for my waistline that we live two hours away from Trader Joe’s, and I have to rely on my own baking skills. If you live near a nice bakery, consider yourself lucky, and try to buy local and support small businesses. We are rationing the Dark Peppermint Joe Joes, and only treat ourselves to one a day. I am sorry, but Mr. Sanders and I will not be sharing. We even hid them from our grandchildren at Thanksgiving. Shhh!

I always admire the folks who find all the cute baking supplies. I love the fluted paper, the shiny cellophane, dragées and colorful sprinkles, hundreds and thousands nonpareils, and seasonal glittering sugars. Nowadays you can find everything you want by way of cookie decorating supplies at Amazon – which makes the “seamless process” completely devoid of romance. But there you have it – plain, beige, prosaic practicality: Cookie Supplies

Food52, which will never steer your wrong, has Bazillions of Cookie Recipes.

Martha will drive you nuts with her perfectionism, and you will undoubtedly have the prettiest cookies at the Cookie Swap Have you watched the Martha documentary yet? You should: MARTHA

Don’t worry if you haven’t the energy for baking this year; it’s been a tough year. Rummage around for an old pan and fill it with water, orange slices, cranberries, cinnamon and cloves. I like to keep a little potpourri pot boiling away on the back of the stove during December. The house smells lovely, and you can imagine your favorite fictional cook baking up some magic: Mrs. Weasley or Marmee, Mary Poppins or Hannah Gruen. Simple homemade magic. Potpourri

“Childhood is measured out by sounds and smells and sights, before the dark hour of reason grows.”

—John Betjeman

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.