Spy Concert Review: MSO’s Joy to the Season by Steve Parks

A “Holiday Joy” concert by the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, led by maestro Michael Repper, is a lot more than Jolly St. Nick, “Joy to the World” and carols galore. This season, you’ll also hear arias about character assassins and deadly ones, too – both in French – plus an English poetry reading with symphonic sound effects.

We all know what to expect in a holiday-season concert. But Repper, despite his ironic Santa hat, seems determined to give us more. So he brought along an accomplice or two – besides, of course, his usual orchestra cohorts. The show opens as you might expect with a medley of the usual upbeat Christmas-time suspects – from “Winter Wonderland” to “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” But you know something is up with that piano at center stage facing the orchestra and no pianist in the program. That role, here and there, is filled by Repper himself, declining to sing as if it might be a crime against humanity.

No, he leaves that role exclusively to guest soloist and up-and-coming opera tenor Jonathan Pierce Rhodes.

The evening’s holiday fare is split more or less evenly between orchestral favorites of the season and classic carols – both sacred and secular. These are sung by Rhodes. Mostly. (The audience is under “mandatory” obligation to sing along at the end.)

A recent graduate of Washington National Opera’s Cafritz Young Artist Program, Rhodes is one of the most recognized new tenor voices in opera, having made his leading-role debut in “Fellow Travelers” by Gregory Spears with San Francisco’s Opera Parallele. He’s also performed with such prestigious companies as Lyric Opera Chicago in Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue,” and for three summers at the Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown, New York, where he played the title role in Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide.”

At MSO’s opening night of “Holiday Joy,” Rhodes delivered an ironically resounding “Silent Night” with a range seemingly from near-soprano to baritone tenor. Switching to opera, he sang Verdi’s most famous aria from “Rigoletto” with such expressive ownership as if it was written just for him nearly a century and a half ago. His connection to Verdi’s greatest hits felt just as apparent in Alfredo’s Aria from “La Traviata.” Yet, somehow, he dug deeper personally into “Deep River,” an African song popularized in 1916 by Henry Burleigh. Rhodes exuded still deeper meaning into how a spiritual can move him and his audience.

Reappearing a few numbers after intermission, Rhodes sang a decidedly un-Bing Crosby “White Christmas.” (Despite the famous title, this song and one other came closest to a Hanukkah reference in that it was written by Irving Berlin, a Jewish refugee. “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Gustav Holst was more hopeful than it sounds, while “O Holy Night,” including verses rarely sung in caroling, reflected an intensity of belief. But my personal holiday favorite, “The Christmas Song,” written by another Jew, Mel Torme, struck me as a stylistic salute to the great Nat King Cole. No one ever sang it better. But Rhodes comes very close. My only quibble with Rhodes’ performance outside the three unamplified arias, is that he sang the rest with a microphone, which put unnecessary distance between him and the audience, however slight that may be. He’s the last person in the room who needs a microphone, so powerful is his natural singing voice.

Thus, my award for best use of a microphone must go to John Sisson for his dramatic reading of “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the incidental accompaniment of the orchestra, much in the way such music reflects the emotional energy of a motion picture.

Among other highlights of the orchestral side of the evening was another music-in-movies reference for anyone who remembers the somewhat bawdy film “10.” “The Little Bolero Boy” takes off on “The Little Drummer Boy” and Ravel’s “Bolero” that became a sexual theme in “10.” The unrelenting throb of his orchestral composition builds to a climactic finish as each section of the orchestra gets in on the act. But it’s the repetitive beat of the snare drum, played over and over by Dane Krich, plus a clarinet solo portion by Dennis Strawley, that keep “Little Bolero Boy” marching forward.

A trio of musicians who are not usually lead players throughout any orchestral piece are featured with brassy gusto early on in the concert by trumpeters Josh Carr, Ross McCool and Steven Bailey. They perform starring roles in Leroy Anderson’s irresistibly cheerful “Bugler’s Holiday.”

Surely, it was a “Holiday Joy” for those three as well as for the rest of us enjoying or playing in this seasonal symphonic celebration at Chesapeake College.

‘HOLIDAY JOY’ CONCERTS

Opening night:Thursday, Dec. 5, Todd Hall Performing Arts Center, Chesapeake College. For more “Holiday Joy,” see one of these reprise performances: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Cape Henlopen High in Lewes, Delaware, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Ocean City Performing Arts Center. Or check out the MSO Holiday Brass Quintet concerts Dec. 20 in Ocean Pines, Dec. 21 in Rehoboth Beach, or Dec. 22 in Easton. midatlanticsymphony.org

Steve Parks is a retired New York arts critic now living in Easton.