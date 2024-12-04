Stop the malarky about the Hunter Biden pardon by J.E. Dean

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies for lying on a mandatory disclosure form while purchasing a gun. President Biden’s son lied about using or being addicted to illegal drugs.

Last September, Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies and six misdemeanors for tax offenses,

On June 6, President Biden announced he would not pardon Hunter or commute any sentence he might receive for his gun-related conviction.

The President’s announcement in June was disappointing. While it was clear that felonies had been committed, the prosecution of Biden seemed motivated by something other than the pursuit of justice. And Hunter Biden was a recovering addict. His crimes, by his own admission, were the byproduct of his drug and alcohol abuse.

On Sunday, President Biden pardoned his son for all of his felony convictions. Biden’s grant of Executive Clemency also for “those offenses against the United States which he has committed or may have committed or taken part in during the period from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024.” As a result of President Biden’s actions, Hunter Biden will not be going to jail and no longer has to worry about additional indictments or criminal proceedings relating to crimes he may have committed in the past.

Was President Biden wrong in pardoning his son? No.

The President’s justification rings true:

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unraveled in the court room – with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure through the process. Had the plea deal been held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter’s cases.



No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter – who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me – and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough.”

Critics of the President’s pardon, and there are many, suggest that the prosecution of Donald Trump for offenses relating to the January 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol and for removing federal documents, including top secret documents, was also politically motivated. I disagree with this argument, but it doesn’t matter. The charges against Trump have been dropped. And, most importantly, two wrongs don’t make a right.

Critics of the pardon also suggest that Biden has made it easier for Trump to use the pardon policy inappropriately. That is malarky. Trump needs no help in finding friends and family to pardon. One of them, Charles Kushner, father-in-law to Ivanka Trump, was convicted of tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and witness tampering before being pardoned by Trump. Last week, Mr. Kushner was nominated to serve as U.S. Ambassador to France.

There are dozens of other examples from Trump’s first term in office that demonstrate that Trump has mastered the Art of the Pardon. On January 20, 2025, or shortly thereafter, Trump will pardon individuals he calls the “January 6 hostages,” meaning people jailed after violently assaulting the Capitol in a failed attempt to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

Nothing—and I mean nothing—Biden could do could justify Trump’s past pardons and, I expect, his future ones. And even if you disagree with Biden’s decision to pardon his son, two wrongs don’t make a right. Period. Full stop.

President Trump will do what he will do. As of noon January 20, 2025, President Trump will be free to issue pardons, as authorized under the Constitution. Let’s let those actions be judged on their merits.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, and, too infrequently, other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean also writes for Dean’s List on Medium and Dean’s Issues & Insights on Substack.