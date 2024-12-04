MENU

December 4, 2024

Lights! Camera! Action! Historic Local Inn To Appear on Bloomberg TV

WGTV crew setting up for video segment. Photo by Lisa Gotto

Heads up! Brampton 1860 was recently the subject of a segment for the How 2 Media produced program called The World’s Greatest TV Show. The show will air this Saturday on Bloomberg TV at 2 p.m.

It’s a great recognition for this treasured community resource and is just one of two television shows on which the Inn will appear. (Stay tuned for news on the next one soon!)
For more about Brampton 1860, go here.

