Shore Legal Access welcomes Abigale Detrich as Sandy Brown Public Interest Intern

Shore Legal Access recently welcomed Abigale Detrich as its fall semester Sandy Brown Public Interest Intern. Shore Legal Access is a nonprofit legal assistance organization that uses the legal system to protect and advance the economic stability of limited-means individuals and households on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Detrich, of Federalsburg, works with the organization’s Mid-Shore staff at its Easton office.

The Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship, created in honor of former long-time Shore Legal Access executive director Sandy Brown, offers a stipend to undergraduate and law students as they gain invaluable experience in the field of public interest law at a respected non-profit organization. The Internship is supported by the Campbell Foundation, with the goal of expanding the pool of diverse, qualified, and committed candidates for career positions in public interest work on the Eastern Shore.

“Abi continues the long line of passionate and skilled interns we’ve had as part of our Sandy Brown Public Interest Internship,” says Shore Legal Access Executive Director Meredith Girard, Esq. “In her time here, Abi has been a strong and caring advocate for the clients Shore Legal Access serves. She is enthusiastic for the work and well-liked by her colleagues.”

Detrich, an Eastern Shore native and graduate of Randolph-Macon College in Virginia, has taken a wide interest in the services Shore Legal Access offers to Eastern Shore residents facing civil legal issues who can’t afford a private attorney. She particularly values learning from Shore Legal Access’ case managers and attorneys and interacting with judges and court staff at rent court. These opportunities, she says, have given her the confidence to pursue her ambition to become an attorney.

Case manager Dalia Miguel, who has worked closely with Detrich during her internship, describes Detrich as “a go getter; someone I can rely on for help at the courthouse. Abi is not afraid to be outspoken and is very personable when she talks to our clients.”

Detrich cites her experience as an intern for Victim Services at the Virginia Department of Corrections for the support and compassion she provides to clients.

“The law is complicated,” Detrich says, “and lawyers are expensive. But everyone deserves access to legal assistance when they need it.” Detrich adds that working at Shore Legal Access has shown her how important it is to educate people about the law and its effect on their lives. After law school she hopes to return to the Eastern Shore to provide family law services to limited-means populations.

Detrich played lacrosse collegiately and recently began coaching her high school’s junior varsity lacrosse team.