Letter to the Editor: Trump not out of the woods yet

Not so long ago, once-and-future President Donald Trump was facing time behind bars as well as trials in three criminal cases. Now, because of a Justice Department rule not found in the Constitution, federal prosecutor Jack Smith has been forced to drop two criminal cases against Mr. Trump — the indictments for his role in the 2021 post-election insurrection in the U.S. Capitol and his apparent theft of classified documents.

But the nation’s imminent chief executive is still not out of the woods because:

His 2020 election racketeering case in Georgia — though on hold — remains open (thank you, Fulton County DA Fani Willis).

He’s liable for a $354.9 million penalty for business fraud (thank you, New York AG Leticia James and Judge Arthur Engoron).

He must pay out a $88.3 million judgment for defamation and sexual assault (thank you, stubborn plaintiff E. Jean Carroll).

And he awaits sentencing after his conviction for 34 felonies while paying off a porn star (thank you, prosecution witness Michael Cohen, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and Judge Juan Merchan).

Is Trump above the law because of his wealth and political power? Does American exceptionalism include electing a criminal as president? Is this a great country, or what?

/S/ Gren Whitman