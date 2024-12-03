Historic Maryland Inn Invites Public for Its Festive Célébration de Noël Christmas Event

Chestertown’s storied boutique hotel, Brampton 1860, will provide the nostalgic backdrop for a festive holiday gathering on Saturday, December 21st beginning at 3 p.m. The staff at Brampton invites visitors to join them for a festive celebration that blends tradition with whimsy at its Célébration de Noël event.

A winter wonderland awaits guests as they gather on the Renaissance Garden Terrace to enjoy the sounds of the Chester River Chorale’s River Voices Carolers who will perform a spirited selection of beloved holiday tunes, while revelers enjoy an array of sumptuous butlered samplings and a menu of beers, wines, and spirits.

Guests are invited to create magical moments with loved ones and friends as they tour about the property and are treated to numerous sparkling indoor and outdoor light displays. The hotel’s halls will be decked with the spirit of the season creating an atmosphere of cozy nooks and twinkling lights.

Last-minute gift ideas will be available on-site as a variety of artisan vendors have been curated for your shopping pleasure.

Enjoy some merry making aboard a festive horse-drawn carriage as it saunters about the Inn’s gorgeous grounds, and take advantage of Brampton’s on-site photographer who will be on hand to capture those special moments with friends and loved ones against the nostalgic backdrop of this historic inn.

Take a step back in time and savor the sights and flavors of the season at Brampton 1860’s Célébration de Noël event.

Tickets are available for advance purchase only at $40 pp plus tax. An early bird ticket price of $35 pp plus tax is available through Thursday, December 5th.

Brampton 1860 overnight guests receive 10% off the ticket price. To book overnight accommodations or to reserve event tickets, call the Inn at 410-778-1860 or visit the website at bramptoninn.com.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For additional information, please visit bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.