Town welcomes Sonia Huntzinger, new Mainstreet Director

Chestertown has a new star to champion its preservation and economic vitality: new Mainstreet Historic Chestertown Executive Director, Sonia “Sonny” Huntzinger

Huntzinger arrives with over two-decades of experience in economic development, tourism marketing, and nonprofit leadership as she takes the helm from Nina Fleegle.

President of Mainstreet Kirsten Owen says Huntzinger “will lead efforts to enhance Chestertown’s business district, foster community engagement, and promote the area as a premier destination for visitors and residents alike.”

The Pennsylvania native’s extensive track record includes Economic Development Administrator for Chester County, PA, and Executive Director of Downtown Inc., York, PA, where “she transformed the organization into a dynamic economic development agency, tripling the operational budget and significantly expanding volunteer engagement.” She is also a credentialed economic development professional certified by the International Economic Development Council,

Already four weeks into her role as the new director, Huntzinger looks to broaden the Mainstreet directive to further enhance Chestertown’s appeal for business and tourism and is excited about the opportunity to work with Phase 2 of the Downtown Master Plan with actionable projects.

The Spy recently interviewed Sonny to talk about her perspective in her new role and how Mainstreet can be instrumental in the town’s sustainable future.

This video is approximately five minute in length. To find out more about Mainstreet Historic Chestertown, go here.