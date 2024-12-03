Tune in to see the Chester River Chorale on Television December 9

Not just one, but TWO, Chester River Chorale performances were selected to be part of WETA Arts Songs of the Season 2024 holiday special! The Chester River Chorale is the only ensemble with two pieces selected – “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child” and, as a bonus, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to be featured during the credits.

The special will premiere December 9 at 8:30 pm on WETA Metro with subsequent re-airings throughout the season. Check out the channel guide and streaming options at WETA Metro along with a full listing of the 15 choral ensembles featured in the program, 2024 Songs of the Season . Watch us and invite your friends and family!

The WETA Arts Artistic Committee conducts assessments of each submission on a wide range of musicality and performance criteria while designing a mix of selections that will engage an audience of TV viewers for the full hour. We are grateful for having our performances selected through this rigorous and thoughtful process and we celebrate opportunities to bring Chester River Chorale music to the public.